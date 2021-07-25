https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564737-kinzinger-denounces-lies-and-conspiracy-theories-while-accepting-spot-on-jan-6

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKey Biden ally OK with dropping transit from infrastructure package The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi considers adding GOP voices to Jan. 6 panel Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements MORE (R-Ill.) said after accepting Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe House Democrats grow frustrated as they feel ignored by Senate Yellen to Congress: Raise the debt ceiling or risk ‘irreparable harm’ MORE‘s (D-Calif.) appointment to the Jan. 6 select committee on Sunday that “lies and conspiracies” have threatened “our self-governance.”

“For months we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said in a statement

“Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility. My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do,” he added. “Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.”

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

Pelosi announced Kinzinger’s appointment to the Jan. 6 committee earlier Sunday. He became the second Republican to join the panel after Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Tokyo Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi considers adding GOP voices to Jan. 6 panel Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements MORE (Wyo.), a fellow critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Arkansas governor says it’s ‘disappointing’ vaccinations have become ‘political’ Watch live: Trump attends rally in Phoenix MORE.

Pelosi was reported to be considering Kinzinger last week after she rejected two of the five GOP lawmakers House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthySunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines Has Trump beaten the system? MORE (R-Calif.) put forward. In response, McCarthy pulled all of his Republican appointees to the panel.

The Illinois representative on Sunday called for a “clear-eyed, nonpartisan approach” to the investigation.

“I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable,” Kinzinger said.

Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), one of the two Republican lawmakers Pelosi rejected, lambasted Kinzinger’s probable appointment during an interview on Sunday morning.

“It’s clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who will stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative,” Banks said on “Fox News Sunday.” “That’s why she’s picked the group that she’s already picked, and anyone that she asked to be on this committee from this point moving forward will be stuck to her, her narrative, to her point of view.”

