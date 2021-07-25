https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/07/prof-angry-that-far-right-is-using-comic-books-to-spread-ideology/

The funny thing about this is that the comic book industry has actually gone ‘woke’ in recent years.

The College Fix reports:

Professor miffed that the ‘far right’ is using comic books to ‘spread its ideology’

A professor of “media, communication and sociology” at the University of Leicester is worried the “far right” is making use of the comic book medium to disseminate its message.

Bernhard Forchtner’s primary focus in his recent missive is on Germany, but the comparison to the cultural battle with respect to U.S. comic books is more than apt.

Forchtner, whose publications include “The Far Right and the Environment,” “Climate change and the far right” and “Cultural Imaginaries of the Extreme Right,” zeroes in on Hydra Comics’ story about a physics professor’s use of a time machine to save his wife and daughter from an Islamist terror attack.

The real-life attack, which occurred in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin in 2016, killed 12 people and injured 56. The professor urges his younger self to pack up and vamoose so as to “escape the madness that has seized” Germany — the “madness” being the massive flood of refugees into the country beginning in 2015.

Forchtner says this means “emigrating to anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT+ and anti-Soros Hungary.”

Forchtner’s concerns about Hydra include the alleged use of “Nazi terminology,” advertisements within the book for a Japanese “coup-attempter” graphic novel, and the “possible appropriation” of vocabulary used to rectify Naziism’s crimes.

“Will Hydra Comics #1 seduce others?” Forchtner asks. For him, Hydra represents “another site of struggle for cultural hegemony” and “could offer a forum for far-right artists to professionalize.”