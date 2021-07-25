https://www.outkick.com/patriots-brian-hoyer-may-not-see-the-season-due-to-vaccine-decision/

On Sunday it was reported that New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not be able to participate in team activities due to foregoing the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Justin Ramos from the NFL, “He won’t be allowed to be physically present in the meetings room and will have to join remotely. Something to watch.”

#Patriots QB Brian Hoyer refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine putting his roster spot in jeopardy as we enter camp, per source. He won’t be allowed to be physically present in the meetings room and will have to join remotely. Something to watch. — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) July 25, 2021

The supposed update from New England comes days after the NFL released stringent rules regarding unvaccinated players, and how it could effect teams in total loses and fines. If a team were to forfeit a game related the spread of COVID, the surrendering team will need to cover the weekend’s worth of pay for the opposing team, receive no revenue on their end and absorb a loss capable of changing the playoff picture.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins famously spoke out against the COVID-19 guidelines by criticizing the NFL for stripping players of their choice to get inoculated and suggested retiring if the mandates continue to negatively impact teams.

Rick Dennison from the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff was recently dismissed for not wanting to receive the vaccine.

The veteran Hoyer is on a one-year deal and joins a QB room in New England, featuring rookie Mac Jones, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

