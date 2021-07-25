https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv6VZTcYX8Yu4Vw3HFUzDTIP

Have you heard of “The Disinformation Dozen” yet? They’re the twelve people that, according to The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), “are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms.”

You see, you might think that it is well-documented research about the known short-term effects and unknown long-term effects of the unapproved gene therapy injections that are making people hesitant about sticking the COVID “vaccines” in their arms. But you’d be wrong.

According to the CCDH’s super serious and rigorously researched report on the subject, it is in fact this small group of dedicated disinformationists who have single-handedly warped the minds of millions of poor, innocent social media users. These loathsome liars and avid anti-science activists are, the CCDH informs us, the true source of the public’s misgivings about the jab.

This week in The Corbett Report Subscriber editorial, James proffers his own version of the “disinformation dozen,” a list of twelve people whose lies about the COVID scamdemic are leading us directly into a worldwide biosecurity dictatorship and intimidating billions of people into accepting experimental gene therapy. Intrigued? Then you won’t want to miss this week’s editorial. Subscribe today to access the full newsletter, or, alternatively, read the editorial for free at the link below.

