https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/michigan-businessman-preparing-10-million-possible-governor-bid-unseat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Detroit, Michigan businessman Kevin Rinke, a Republican, is planning an initial investment of $10 million in a potential campaign to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

A political advisor for Rinke announced the $10 million investment on Monday, the last day for candidates already in the race to file their first fundraising disclosures, according to The Detroit News.

“Kevin Rinke — like any successful businessman — is doing his due diligence on this campaign,” said Chris Grant, who’s advising Rinke on his potential run for governor. “It’s become abundantly clear that no other candidate can put together the campaign and resources necessary to defeat Gov. Whitmer.”

Whitmer already has raised $8.5 million so far in 2021 and has an additional $10 million in the bank for the campaign.

Whitmer isn’t the only person Rinke has to deal with. He also has to face eight Republican candidates for the nomination next year, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

