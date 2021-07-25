https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/my-butts-been-wiped-people-are-trying-to-figure-out-what-joe-biden-said-to-reporters-upon-returning-to-the-white-house-on-sunday/

President Joe Biden took one question from reporters when he returned to the White House this afternoon after *another* weekend in Delaware but we have no idea WTF he said at the start of the exchange.

Have watch:

Here’s the whole video:

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation?A pathway for citizenship?” @POTUS was asked returning to the White House “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” he said (he appeared to mean reconciliation) pic.twitter.com/cDiNoG31h3 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 25, 2021

It’s a mystery!

Or maybe it was, “my butt’s been wiped”?:

Someone said he’s saying “my butts been wiped” and now that’s all I can hear. https://t.co/riGJKLKVkn — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 25, 2021

And remember when then-President Trump walked down a ramp slowly and it was a multi-day story?

Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time and it was a week-long news cycle yet the current occupant of the Oval Office can keep having moments like this and it’s apparently not newsworthy. https://t.co/uPQTpTLCts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 25, 2021

***

