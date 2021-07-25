https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/my-butts-been-wiped-people-are-trying-to-figure-out-what-joe-biden-said-to-reporters-upon-returning-to-the-white-house-on-sunday/

President Joe Biden took one question from reporters when he returned to the White House this afternoon after *another* weekend in Delaware but we have no idea WTF he said at the start of the exchange.

Have watch:

Here’s the whole video:

It’s a mystery!

Or maybe it was, “my butt’s been wiped”?:

And remember when then-President Trump walked down a ramp slowly and it was a multi-day story?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...