https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/nancy-pelosi-adds-another-republican-to-the-january-6-select-committee/
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois will join Liz Cheney and serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee to investigate the takeover of the Capitol on January 6:
NEW from GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger: “Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted.”
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 25, 2021
Pelosi had said earlier in the day that she was planning on offering Kinzinger a spot on the committee:
Nancy Pelosi says she plans to appoint Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans to the 1/6 committee pic.twitter.com/cQDrgCXLY0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2021
Statement here:
Kinzinger: “I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.”
Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/iAYSFqVCEb
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 25, 2021
According to FiveThirtyEight, Kinzinger voted with Trump:
***