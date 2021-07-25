https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/nancy-pelosi-adds-another-republican-to-the-january-6-select-committee/

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois will join Liz Cheney and serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee to investigate the takeover of the Capitol on January 6:

Pelosi had said earlier in the day that she was planning on offering Kinzinger a spot on the committee:

Statement here:

According to FiveThirtyEight, Kinzinger voted with Trump:

***

