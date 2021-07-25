https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/nancy-pelosi-adds-another-republican-to-the-january-6-select-committee/

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois will join Liz Cheney and serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee to investigate the takeover of the Capitol on January 6:

NEW from GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger: “Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 25, 2021

Pelosi had said earlier in the day that she was planning on offering Kinzinger a spot on the committee:

Nancy Pelosi says she plans to appoint Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans to the 1/6 committee pic.twitter.com/cQDrgCXLY0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2021

Statement here:

Kinzinger: “I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.” Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/iAYSFqVCEb — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 25, 2021

According to FiveThirtyEight, Kinzinger voted with Trump:

