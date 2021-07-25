https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/nancy-pelosi-appoints-adam-kinzinger-sham-jan-6-commission-kinzinger-accepts/

House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that she was appointing RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger to her sham January 6 commission.

This is after she refused Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s list last week. Pelosi in a historic move would not approve representative Jim Jordan or representative Jim Banks to the committee. This is because the two representatives would have revealed that it was Nancy Pelosi who actually turn down request for extra security at the capital on that day. This was Pelosi‘s responsibility, and she failed.

The Republican members would have also revealed that at least two of the four people killed that day were killed by capital police. This includes Ashli Babbitt and Roseann Boyland. The main stream media continues to cover for Democrats and refused to report the truth on this tragedy. Instead, The fake news continues to lie about the death of Officer Sicknick who died from natural causes.

Via Nancy Pelosi website:

“On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen. That is why we established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is bipartisan.” TRENDING: Thousands of Patriots Attend Trump Speech in Phoenix – Crowd Circles the Arena – ‘Trump Won’ Banner Dropped from Balcony (Video) “Today, I am announcing the appointment of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, to serve on the Select Committee. He brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy,” continued Speaker Pelosi.

Adam Kinzinger accepted her appointment.

Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.

