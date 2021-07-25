https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/25/new-poll-on-approval-and-optimism-spells-bad-news-for-biden-and-the-dems/

The “first 100 days” of the Biden administration and Democrat control of Congress is long gone. What’s next?

A presidency that began with optimism about economic recovery and overcoming the pandemic has entered a more difficult phase https://t.co/wK7ABlYrdA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 25, 2021

And that phase is “reality setting in”:

The optimism-pessimism flip comes as Americans give Biden his lowest approval rating for his handling of the pandemic yet in ABC News/Ipsos polling. https://t.co/rgz3In84KJ — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 25, 2021

45% now report feeling optimistic about the way things are going, a significant drop from 64% in May. https://t.co/mZ9nUAMt1H — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2021

MORE: Approval for Pres. Biden’s handling of the economic recovery has also dropped by seven points since late May.

https://t.co/y896hDx4Dh — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2021

And the Biden administration’s hoping another few trillion dollars in spending that the president laughably says will lower the inflation rate will get that optimism level moving in the right direction.

New ABC/Ipsos poll – Biden heavily underwater with Independents when it comes to crime, gun violence, and immigration pic.twitter.com/V6qC1v6B7T — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 25, 2021

Biden’s approval/disapproval on the issues (change from last month) COVID: 63/36 (-9/+8)

Immigration: 37/61 (-/-)

The economy: 53/46 (-7/+8)

Gun violence: 37/61 (-5/+4)

Crime: 39/58 (-/-)

Leaving Afghanistan: 55/41 (-/-) — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 25, 2021

“As President Joe Biden completed 100 days in office, the country was optimistic about the coming year, but now, just after hitting the six-month mark, Americans’ optimism about the direction of the country has plummeted nearly 20 points” 🤔 https://t.co/oBILk0HuF5 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 25, 2021

The “country” was never “optimistic” about Joe Biden. It’s just that now the enthusiasm is so lacking that even state media can’t completely paper it over. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ezLq7oaSCB — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 25, 2021

Bingo!

ABC “News”… so we can reliably double that 20-point plunge. — Leigo…Unity=Submission #AmericaFirst #SCowardsOTUS (@yieldright) July 25, 2021

Looks like optimism is running thin, is #Biden honeymoon already overhttps://t.co/vT6XWc4NiF — Kaushal Sinha (@kaushal_sinha) July 25, 2021

No mean tweets though.

Why just because crime is out of control and inflation is at record highs but no mean tweets enjoy https://t.co/bBwKOOO9HO — Joeking (@joeking514) July 25, 2021

