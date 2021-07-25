https://therightscoop.com/watch-mob-of-crazed-hooligan-teens-swarm-firefighter-walking-his-dog-and-try-to-beat-him-to-death/

In the Cuomo/DeBlasio dystopia of NYC, a mob of drugged up teens swarmed and attacked an off-duty firefighter who was out walking his dog. It was caught on video, and no arrests have been made.

The man was lucky to escape with his life, thanks to an ambulance pulling up. There were several dismayed onlookers in the area, according to the New York Post and Guardian reports, so one has to assume one of those people went and asked the ambulance personnel to intervene.

“They were waiting by the park,” the victim says in the Guardian’s article. “If they weren’t there I would have been in much worse condition.”

They appeared to be high and hopped up, and in addition to beating him down and beating him while he was down, while going crazy shouting and laughing, they also hit him with bottles and who knows what else. It’s clear from the context he’d be dead if the rabid mob hadn’t been stopped.

The video was shared by mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder and leader of NYC’s famous Guardian Angels.

Last night in Middle Village a mob of kids attacked a man who asked them to stop blasting fireworks. #NYPD from the 104th precinct were there but did nothing. The community reached out to #NYC Mayoral candidate #CurtisSliwa & the #GuardianAngels to find these vicious teens pic.twitter.com/uVJkBUJ0L1 — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) July 24, 2021





The Angels are going to begin patrolling that park tonight.

Here’s more from the New York Post, including their version of the video.

“There were at least 100 kids … I was walking my dog. They just picked me out and approached me,” the still-shaken victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post Saturday afternoon. “One kid took his shirt off and said, ‘it’s Fight Night!’ He said he was 19 and said, ‘I could fight you.’ Everyone took their cell phones out. There were cell phones everywhere,” he explained. “They all came at me…A kid came up behind me and hit me in the back of the head with a bottle and I let go of the dog,” he said. “Give him a shot! Give him a shot! Give him a shot!” one teen repeatedly implores, the video shows. “Yo, what the f–k!” shouts a stunned onlooker as the unidentified victim is pummeled on the pavement. “Old guy with a dog got f–cked up,” one teen is seen texting in the video. The victim continued: “They didn’t care at all. The kids were going crazy. They were as high as a kite. I got hit, turned around, that’s when the kids started coming at me …. Then I was on the floor, holding one kid and an ambulance pulled up. They were waiting by the park … If they weren’t there I would have been in much worse condition.”

The dog was not harmed, a good Samaritan rescued the pup and returned him to the victim.

Welcome to crime-infest, police-defunded, drugged up, post-morality America. Thanks libs.



