https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-cop-executes-perfect-tackle-on-antifa-valedictorian/
NYPD pursues one agitator whom they make a perfect form tackle against. Police fight off others as they make the arrest
This was the same agitator that was harassing me earlier & at other events pic.twitter.com/FOau3btDCj
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021
Tackle seen in clip directly above.
Agitator from earlier turned away in the video when he saw me pic.twitter.com/NvXJ248Ca4
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021
NYPD makes more arrests while preparing to evict activists from the squatted “community building”
They drag one man who was using his bike as a shield against police, and takes a bike from another person in black bloc pic.twitter.com/LYapp2OHix
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021
First thing I saw when I pulled up was a police line across from activists securing the door that’s been smashed. I’m unsure how many if anyone is still in the space pic.twitter.com/KNLaAOhl4R
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021