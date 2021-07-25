https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/nyc-requiring-all-city-workers-get-vaccinated-september-or-undergo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday all city workers will be required to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The announcement makes New York one of the largest employers in the U.S. to implement guidelines for workers based on vaccination status.

The testing would start Sept. 13.

“This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City,” said de Blasio, a Democrat. “This is about keeping people safe.”

The new rule will affect about 340,000 city employees, according to the Associated Press.

The change is intended to incentivize people to get vaccinated rather than suffer the inconvenience of weekly tests. Unvaccinated workers will also be expected to continue wearing a mask indoors at all times.

“My message to the private sector is: Go as far as you can go right now,” the mayor said. “I would strongly urge a vaccination mandate whenever possible, or as close to it as possible.”

The largest union in the city, District Council 37, representing over 150,000 members, has raised raised objections to the proposed testing.

The debate over vaccine mandates has increasingly divided Americans based on those who think the vaccination is necessary for everyone and those who remain hesitant and want the freedom to choose.

