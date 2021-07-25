https://www.oann.com/olympics-archery-south-korea-women-win-ninth-straight-team-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-archery-south-korea-women-win-ninth-straight-team-gold
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Archery – Women’s Team – Gold medal match – Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Jang Minhee of South Korea and An San of South Korea during competition REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
July 25, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – South Korea won a ninth consecutive gold medal in the women’s team archery event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
The Russian Olympic Committee team won silver and Germany claimed bronze.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford)