https://www.oann.com/olympics-half-of-tokyo-region-tv-audience-watched-olympic-opening-ceremony-live-kyodo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-half-of-tokyo-region-tv-audience-watched-olympic-opening-ceremony-live-kyodo
FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
July 26, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – About 56% of television viewers in Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto region watched the July 23 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live on public broadcaster NHK, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing research.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)