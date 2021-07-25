https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-australia-win-gold-set-world-record-in-womens-4x100-freestyle-relay/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-australia-win-gold-set-world-record-in-womens-4x100-freestyle-relay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Medal Ceremony – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Emma McKeon of Australia, Meg Harris of Australia, Cate Campbell of Australia and Bronte Campbell of Australia pose with their gold medal REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a world record time of 3:29.69.

Canada won silver in 3:32.78 and the bronze went to the United States in 3:32.81.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

