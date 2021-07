https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-britains-peaty-wins-mens-100m-breaststroke/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-britains-peaty-wins-mens-100m-breaststroke



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal 2 – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Adam Peaty of Britain REUTERS/Antonio Bronic FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal 2 – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Adam Peaty of Britain REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

July 26, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Adam Peaty of Britain won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands won the silver and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took the bronze.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

