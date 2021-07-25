https://justthenews.com/nation/extremism/paypal-working-adl-research-and-block-funding-extremist-groups?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Anti-Defamation League announced Monday that the organization is partnering with PayPal to investigate how extremist and hate movements use financial platforms to fund their activities.

The ADL’s Center on Extremism will lead the effort and will focus on uncovering and disrupting financial flows that support white supremacist and anti-government organizations, according to Reuters.

They will also work on organizations that spread and profit off of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and anti-immigrant ideologies. However, they have yet to confirm what criteria would be used to determine what qualifies as a hate group.

“By identifying partners across sectors with common goals and complementary resources, we can make an even greater impact than any of us could do on our own,” Aaron Karczmer, Chief Risk Officer and EVP, Risk and Platforms PayPal, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the ADL, other non-profits, and law enforcement in our fight against hate in all its forms.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, said that the private sector has “a critical role to play in fighting the spread of extremism and hate,” arguing that they are setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues.”

