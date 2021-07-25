https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/25/pelosi-my-plan-is-to-appoint-rep-kinzinger-to-the-january-6-select-committee/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she planned to appoint Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots.

Pelosi said, “We have in the work of our bipartisan committee that we have now, Select Committee, led by Chairman Thompson, bipartisan participation with a very courageous Congresswoman Liz Cheney, my confidence is high. I believe the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship is all about patriotism. I’m very proud of the members of the committee, and I’m certain they will accomplish that goal.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Will you be appointing more Republicans to the committee like Congressman Adam Kinzinger?”

Pelosi said, “That would be my plan.”

Stephanopoulos said, “When will that be announced?”

Pelosi said, “Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger.”

She added, “You could say that’s the direction I would be going. He and other Republicans have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee. I wanted to appoint three of the members that leader McCarthy suggested, but he withdrew their names. The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. There’s no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

