The Anchorage Daily News reports “Linda Dunegan believes divine intervention played a hand in transforming the building that housed Fantasies on 5th into the start-up Open Door Baptist Church, turning the show floor into a sanctuary and trading the dancer’s pole with a pulpit.”

“This church came about because I prayed for five years,” Dunegan told the paper. “God has been very good to me,” she added, “to give me a family, a wonderful husband, food on the table, a place to live.”

Dunegan’s mom had moved to anchorage to work as a waitress in a bar, but quickly discovered there was more money to be made stripping. Her mother worked in several different clubs, but she is not sure if Fantasies on 5th was one of them.

The paper explained that :Dunegan’s path to devout Christian took root when she was a child in America and a woman at one of the churches they attended ostensibly for the free food decided to take her under her wing.”