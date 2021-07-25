https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fe3340bbafd42ff58874df

VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small commu…

With the embargo, Cuban authorities will have no one to blame (Opinion)…

New Zealand on Monday agreed to repatriate an alleged Islamic State militant and her two young children, who have been detained in Turkey since February. The decision follows a bitter dispute with Au…

Tunisia’s president has dismissed the government and froze parliament, amid unrest over the “dysfunctional” political system and crumbling healthcare. His opponents decried the move as a “coup” and ca…

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is leading the fight for decertification in Arizona. Team Trump: “Based On Today’s Hearing, Why Even Wait to Decertify?” Today on Twitter, Rogers shared her bottom l…

