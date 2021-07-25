https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/07/25/rahm-never-waste-a-crisis-emanuel-is-back-with-vax-advice-for-dems-its-just-what-youd-expect-n416272
About The Author
Related Posts
Fauci Was Right, Facemasks Don’t Prevent Spread of COVID-19
April 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy