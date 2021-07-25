https://noqreport.com/2021/07/25/rand-paul-sends-criminal-referral-for-anthony-fauci-to-department-of-justice/

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool) OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has followed through and did precisely what he said he was going to do in regard to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Days ago, the senator, who has had some fiery altercations with Fauci, said he was going to submit a criminal referral against him, and now he has, The Washington Examiner reported .

Sen. Rand Paul requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland criminally investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci over Senate testimony in which President Joe Biden’s chief infectious disease expert said that the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which the Kentucky Republican says is a lie.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, insists that the NIH grants did not fund gain-of-function research […]