https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-glay-higgins-has-covid-19-second-time-he-claims?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican GOP Rep. Clay Higgins says he has COVID-19 for the second time.

Higgins, of Louisiana, made the announcement Friday on his Facebook page, on which he said his family also has been infected with the virus.

In the social media post, Higgins said he first contracted the virus in Jan of 2020 before people knew what it was. However, he was never been officially diagnosed, and it is unclear whether testing has confirmed he had the virus.

“This episode is far more challenging,” Higgins wrote. “It has required all of my devoted energy.”

Still, the prognosis for recovering is favorable, he said.

Higgins has been vocally in favor of people getting the virus vaccine but has not said whether he has been vaccinated, according to Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

