https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-jim-jordan-slams-fbi-director-wray-not-answering-congressional-oversight?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, criticizing him for not following up with numerous Congressional oversight requests on various issues.

“On June 10, 2021, you testified before the Committee during our annual oversight hearing of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Jordan said in the letter. “You committed to follow up with information and responses to a number of questions. Over a month has passed, and the FBI has not yet complied with many of these outstanding requests.”

Wray was asked by California Rep. Tom McClintock, for example, for the specific number of terrorists, criminals, and gang members apprehended at the southern border; by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for any scientific analysis that the FBI has done regarding Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s COVID-19 origin claims; and by Texas Rep. Chip Roy for a briefing on Jan. 6 prosecutions/investigations.

In response to McClintock’s question, Wray said, “I’d be happy to see if I can provide specific numbers and information to be helpful to your request separately. So I’m happy to follow up with your staff on that.”

In his letter, Jordan said that Wray has not followed up and answered any of the representative’s questions. Jordan is giving Wray until Aug. 9 to answer and provide “full responses and information” to the House Judiciary committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

