Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President BidenJoe BidenTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Republicans focus tax hike opposition on capital gains change Biden on hecklers: ‘This is not a Trump rally. Let ’em holler’ MORE would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities.

During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityBiden walks fine line with Fox News GOP Rep. Cawthorn says he wants to ‘prosecute’ Fauci Biden pokes at Fox hosts: They’ve had ‘altar call’ on vaccines MORE criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely incomprehensible.”

In an interview with Jackson, Hannity said that Biden would not perform well on a cognitive test, repeating a claim circulated among Republicans that the president’s health is in decline.

“Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Arkansas governor says it’s ‘disappointing’ vaccinations have become ‘political’ Watch live: Trump attends rally in Phoenix MORE took a cognitive test. He got 30 out of 30 right. I hear it’s a very difficult test. I do not think Joe Biden would do well on that test. Is that a fair assessment based on what I’m observing?” Hannity asked Jackson.

“Absolutely, Sean, and I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here. I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what. We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said.

“There’s something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now,” Jackson later added.

Jackson also tweeted a video of Biden answering a reporter’s question, saying, “He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”

Jackson, who was the White House physician for former Presidents Trump and Obama, circulated a letter in June calling on Biden to take a cognitive test to prove he was mentally fit to perform his duties as president, which was signed by more than a dozen Republicans.

However, Jackson has been steeped in controversy over comments he has made regarding Trump’s health. During a White House briefing in 2018, he called Trump’s diet “excellent” even though Trump regularly ate fast food and did not exercise.

White House officials said in May that Biden was scheduled to take an annual physical exam “later this year” and said they would make the results publicly available.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

