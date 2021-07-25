https://www.oann.com/roundup-stefanos-tsitsipas-wins-opener-in-olympic-debut/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=roundup-stefanos-tsitsipas-wins-opener-in-olympic-debut



Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany (not pictured) in a first round men’s singles match during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Network Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a forehand against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany (not pictured) in a first round men’s singles match during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Network

July 25, 2021

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made his Olympics debut with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on Sunday in the first round of play in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tsitsipas rallied from a break down in the third set to set up a second-round showdown with American Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over South Korea’s Sunwoo Kwon.

Tiafoe ousted Tsitsipas in the first round at Wimbledon in late June.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, had nine aces in a 61-minute, 6-1, 6-3 romp over Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei.

Local favorite Kei Nishikori also opened with a victory, topping the fifth seed, Russian Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

Britain’s Andy Murray, the two-time defending Olympic Gold medalist, was forced to withdraw with a right quad injury. He had been scheduled to face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ninth seed. Murray’s replacement, Australian Max Purcell, upset Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Among others advancing Sunday were Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Britain’s Liam Broady, Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Swiss Open

Norway’s Casper Ruud topped Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-2 to win his third title of the season in Gstaad.

The No. 3 seed converted four of 16 break points in the one-hour, 36 minute victory.

Gaston, 20, was playing in his first career final.

–Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

