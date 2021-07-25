https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-infrastructure-talks-peril-lawmakers-fight-over-spending?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans appear to be in peril Monday as the two sides fight over how to finance and allocate the approximately $1 trillion infrastructure package championed by President Joe Biden.

The stalled negotiations come after Republicans and Democrats worked over the weekend to reach an agreement on the infrastructure package, which includes provisions to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports, internet and more, according to The Washington Post.

“If this is going to be successful, the White House will need to show more flexibility as Republicans have done and listen to the members of the group that produced this framework,” a Republican aide told the Post about why the negotiations were falling apart.

The two sides have struggled to agree on federal spending to replace lead pipes, with Democrats wanting more on top of the $55 billion the White House allocated for water issues. The two parties are also arguing over the ratio of dollars to be spent on highways versus transit funding.

The apparent impasse comes after Republicans blocked a vote on hearing the infrastructure package last week, stating that the legislation had not yet been written. Both sides expressed hope that they would be able to finalize the package by Monday, which appears not to have happened.

