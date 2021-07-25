https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/564725-senate-republican-jan-6-investigation-is-politically-to-the

Republican Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (Pa.) said on Sunday that investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are “politically to the advantage of Democrats to try to keep this issue in the forefront.”

“We have a lot of investigations underway now, there are Senate committees that have completed some, there are others still in progress, we have many criminal investigations. I would favor a truly bipartisan commission, but I think there, we should be candid about the fact that it is politically to the advantage of Democrats to try to keep this issue in the forefront,” Toomey told host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperFive takeaways from the CPAC conference in Dallas Eric Adams to meet with Biden on curbing gun violence Israel offering third Pfizer dose to adults with weak immune systems MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Toomey cited remarks from James Carville, contending that the Democratic strategist has “urged the Democrats, don’t let the election be about Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Republicans focus tax hike opposition on capital gains change Biden on hecklers: ‘This is not a Trump rally. Let ’em holler’ MORE and his policies in 2022, make that election about Jan. 6 then Donald Trump.”

“And so it’s very clear that Democrats have an incentive to try to drive a political message here and a purely partisan commission in the House. It’s probably gonna do that,” Toomey added.

Republicans labeled the select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as partisan after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe House Democrats grow frustrated as they feel ignored by Senate Yellen to Congress: Raise the debt ceiling or risk ‘irreparable harm’ MORE (D-Calif.) last week rejected two of the five Republican nominees to the panel: Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanSunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe Freedom Caucus presses McCarthy to force vote to oust Pelosi Maryland’s GOP governor slams ‘whitewashing’ of Jan. 6 riot MORE (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ill.), both of whom are staunch supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Arkansas governor says it’s ‘disappointing’ vaccinations have become ‘political’ Watch live: Trump attends rally in Phoenix MORE.

Pelosi on Sunday defended her decision to turn down the nominees, saying in an interview that the two lawmakers “are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, and there’s no way I would tolerate their antics.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthySunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines Has Trump beaten the system? MORE (R-Calif.) responded to the Speaker’s move by pulling all five of his nominees, leaving Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Tokyo Olympics kick off with 2020-style opening ceremony The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi considers adding GOP voices to Jan. 6 panel Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements MORE (R-Wyo.) as the sole Republican on the panel.

On Sunday, however, Pelosi signaled that she will likely appoint Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKey Biden ally OK with dropping transit from infrastructure package The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi considers adding GOP voices to Jan. 6 panel Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements MORE (R-Ill.) to the committee, saying in an interview, “You could say that’s the direction I would be going.”

Cheney and Kinzinger are two of the 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for a second time in January.

