https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv4B5gGGh98W9aJCIqJppjfU

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / YouTube

This week on the New World Next Week: Soros and Gates team up to buy a COVID company; the Tokyo fraudlympics kick off amid scandal, outrage and resentment; and the Foo Pfizers cancel their vaxxed concert due to COVID.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos