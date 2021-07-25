https://redstatenation.com/photos-video-allegations-surface-online-that-the-man-who-publicly-harassed-tucker-carlson-in-a-fishing-shop-is-a-cia-asset-and-the-whole-thing-was-staged/

Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson was confronted on Friday at a fly-fishing store in Livingston, Montana, by Instagram user Dan Bailey, who posted a video of the encounter to his account, according to Slate and HuffPo.

“Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey said to Carlson in the video. Carlson repeatedly replied, “I appreciate that.”

As Bailey began to challenge Carlson on the impact of his views, Carlson whispers, “Settle down, son.” Bailey tells Carlson not to call him a son before the video ends.

A fly fishing guide just confronted @TuckerCarlson to his face, telling him, “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that!” Let’s make this go VIRAL! pic.twitter.com/T98wD8Kp9I — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 24, 2021

But an internet sleuth alleged that the whole thing was just a set-up and the man who confronted Tucker is a CIA asset!

Images from the tweet below:



Accidentally came across info after a tweet from someone who knows him stated he was on the Board of a non-profit. Out of curiously, I looked at the non-profit site to see what his background was, never thinking I’d find anything unusual. — JLaw (@yoopermomma) July 25, 2021

So, he’s a fed? — Aaron Voymas (@voymasa) July 25, 2021

He works for a DC non profit, of course pic.twitter.com/A0ywfn5gmR — Richard (@SnakeJaiIbird) July 24, 2021

Oh so he’s CIA. So Tucker has a CIA person publicly harassing him interesting — Caoimhe Jones (@keeva_jones) July 25, 2021

Obvious as hell….they just don’t even try to act anymore — Lisa 🇱🇷🗝 to Freedom (@grannylou20) July 25, 2021

This will be on Tucker’s show Monday guaranteed.

CIA sending a message. — Atom (@Atom9013) July 25, 2021

The fishing guide who confronted Tucker is not affiliated with the fishing shop although he shares the same name as the founder of the store.

“This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers,” Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop owner, Dale Sexton said in a statement.

The allegations are so far unconfirmed but we gonna have to wait and see if Trucker addresses the incident and mentions the federal authorities in his show on Monday!

