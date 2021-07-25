https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/07/25/that-viral-video-of-a-racist-police-officer-planting-evidence-gets-blown-up-n416242
About The Author
Related Posts
Ivy League University President Insists Critical Race Theory's 'Scholarship' Is 'Urgent and Necessary'
July 10, 2021
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 86: The 'Not-A-SOTU Address, Falcon & Winter Soldier, and Behar Bumbles' Edition
April 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy