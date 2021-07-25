https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/the-dallas-democrats-are-collecting-dr-pepper-and-salsa-for-care-packages-to-send-to-the-texas-house-dems-in-d-c/

We regret to inform you that Texas Democrats have found a way to make their little trip to D.C. to avoid having to vote on new voting legislation back home even dumber.

Care packages? Really? Because there’s no place in D.C. to buy Dr Pepper or salsa or anything else on this list?

💙 Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY! 📍 9am-5pm, M-F 1414 N. Washington Ave, Dallas pic.twitter.com/PgZHQTy10h — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) July 24, 2021

It’s a dumb stunt, and insulting:

??? the Texas Democrats are in hotels in Washington D.C., not deployed to a FOB in Afghanistan. https://t.co/5phKX6mj2p — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 25, 2021

Maybe they should’ve packed more essentials instead of the Miller Lite?

Flying a private jet out of town to skip your job then asking for donations is infrastructure https://t.co/QXoGonmEet — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 25, 2021

It’s impossible to tell what’s satire and what’s not any longer:

Dear Martha, It’s day 11. Enemy forces have our hotel surrounded. Our ranks are being ravaged by disease. They keep telling us to go home, but our heroic commitment to this stunt will not dwindle. I know things are tough at home, but pls send hairspray. – Your brave soldiers https://t.co/O6XFW8Vxgz — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 25, 2021

Why can’t these Texas Dems just go to the store like regular people?

There are 2 Safeways within 5 minutes of their hotel and a Whole Foods that’s 2 minutes away. They’re fine. https://t.co/zrIZnUG5fY pic.twitter.com/5DBZIffLJU — Andrew Brown (@MrACBrown) July 25, 2021

It’s “D.C., not Venezuela”:

And, note, they’re still getting a $221/day per diem:

Important to note that these lawmakers are still getting $221/day in per diem from taxpayers, had private flights and luxury hotel rooms paid for, and are just sitting in hotel conference rooms doing zoom meetings. If you’re feeling charitable please find a better cause. https://t.co/SspiqFLasr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2021

And what’s the carbon footprint of mailing soda from Texas to D.C.?

you’ve got to be kidding. there are actual people in need of food and shelter to survive & the private plane & beer crew who won’t come home to do their jobs wants care packages? these people are SICK. send your money to people who don’t know if they have money for dinner tonight https://t.co/gmY5mLVHSa — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 25, 2021

“They can have all their basic needs met when they go back to Texas and get sent to jail”:

They can have all their basic needs met when they go back to Texas and get sent to jail The audacity of these people to ask for handouts when there are Americans struggling https://t.co/QXoGonmEet — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 25, 2021

