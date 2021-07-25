https://uncanceled.news/the-hilarious-reason-so-few-americans-are-complaining-about-the-woke-olympics/

As predictions go, one of my worst ones was last week. I told my wife social media would be annoying for conservatives as their fellow patriots would be constantly lambasting the athletes at the Olympics for displaying their Cultural Marxism in protests against the flag, the anthem, and America itself.

She told me I was wrong. As it turned out, she was very much right.

Her reasoning was straightforward: Nobody’s going to watch it. Granted, she converses directly with fellow conservatives a lot more than I do. I write, she chats. It’s a great dynamic because she gives me insights into the anecdotal sentiment on the street. That sentiment told her none of her friends and only a few wokesters in her family were even planning on tuning in.

Proud to see most of you aren’t even complaining about the Olympics. Instead you’re not watching at all. Our way of taking a knee to regime propagandists pretending to be “woke.” This is the way. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 25, 2021

According to Just The News:

The Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony broadcast on NBC saw the lowest U.S. television viewership in 33 years, with just 16.7 million viewers, based on NBCUniversal’s preliminary data on Saturday.

Total viewership across all platforms, including the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com, was 17 million, NBCUniversal said in an email, according to Reuters.

While the streaming audience increased 76% from the 2018 PyeongChang opening ceremony and 72% from Rio’s in 2016, the total viewership was the lowest since the 1988 Seoul Games, with 22.7 million TV viewers.

TV viewership of the Tokyo opening ceremony decreased “37% from 2016, when 26.5 million people watched the Rio de Janeiro Games opener, and 59% from 2012, when 40.7 million people watched the London ceremony,” Reuters reported. However, the final ratings data is not yet available for the Tokyo opener, Reuters noted.

There have been the expected critiques of two of the highest profile American teams at the Olympics, the women’s soccer team and the men’s basketball team. Both suffered embarrassing losses despite their perfect kneeling skills on display. But otherwise, the lack of buzz surrounding the Olympics has been deafening.

Unfortunately, NBC will not be feeling that pain despite the poor ratings. They signed up a record number of advertisers for the Woke Olympics. I’m half-tempted to watch just to see who was conned into paying big bucks for poor performance.

As Just The News noted:

NBCUniversal “paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032,” Reuters reported, and “signed over 120 advertisers for the games [this year], more than any other Olympics broadcast.”

In June, NBCUniversal said it “was on track to exceed the $1.2 billion in ads sold for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but declined to say whether it would beat the $1.25 billion sold last year before the Tokyo Games were postponed.”

Despite the drop in viewership in the 2016 Olympics from the 2012 Olympics, NBC earned more than $250 million in 2016, with ad sales increased by over 20%.

It’s imperative for patriots to use our buying power to support those who embrace freedom and equality by giving our business to them. That means we must stop doing business with organizations that embrace Critical Race Theory. The idea of “go woke, go broke,” must become reality. Otherwise, social justice corporations will continue to embrace an ideology that is destructive to our nation.

I feel badly for those athletes who have trained their whole lives and who have no desire to use their platform for woke virtue signaling. They’re being hurt by the handful of idiots who seek social justice kudos.

