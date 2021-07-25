https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theres-a-special-place-in-hell-for-this-perp/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a 68-year-old man has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty for abandoning a canine on the side of the road.

Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday by El Paso County deputies and was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond. Animal Welfare Department say they are continuing an investigation into the case.

Authorities say an additional arrest is expected.

The canine has since been adopted after being rescued by the Huckleberry Hound Group.

SOURCE