https://www.outkick.com/tom-brady-throwing-machine-edit/

Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be willing to share more this offseason than in year’s past.

But his latest example of remarkable passing skills seems to be … well, manufactured. And by no less than Brady himself.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

Maybe the pressure being off that Brady got the job done despite not having Bill Belichick has loosened Brady up now that he’s got another title and clearly is in the twilight of his Hall of Fame career.

Need more info. How many takes?! https://t.co/aPg3q5jnBw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

Nevertheless, Brady continues to train and get ready for the 2021 season in Tampa, and put out this tweet showing off just how anxious he is to get started with REAL players and not machines.

Brady is getting a lot of play off the jugs throwing video, as in just one hour of being posted, the quarterback already has 1.2 million views on the tweet and video.

The Bucs wideout core played great down the stretch to help the Bucs win a Super Bowl.

Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller and Chris Godwin all came up with some big plays as the Bucs went three on the road before actually getting to play the Super Bowl for the first time ever in their home stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

