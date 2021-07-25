https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/24/tucker-carlson-laugh-heckler-montana/

Tucker Carlson was confronted on Friday by a heckler named Dan Bailey, who confronted him at a fly fishing shop to tell him that he is the “worst human being known to mankind.”

In a video posted to his personal Instagram account, Bailey could be seen walking up to the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder at Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop in Livingston, Montana

“This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American,” Bailey said in the caption on his Instagram post.

“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Bailey said to Carlson while voicing his displeasure at Carlson’s views on the coronavirus vaccines. “I don’t care that your daughter is here,” he added when Tucker told him that his family was with him in the store.

“I appreciate that,” Carlson later responded while also telling him to “settle down, son.”

A spokesman for Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop said in a statement to the Huffington Post that despite sharing a name, the man was not in any way affiliated with the store.

"This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers."

Tucker was also once confronted by a stranger while fishing in Central Park in a video that has several times gone viral on the internet.