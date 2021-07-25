https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/two-women-brawl-spirit-airlines-flight-vegas-atlanta-video/

Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

Two women got into a nasty brawl on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Friday morning.

The women had a verbal exchange before punches were thrown.

Passengers jumped in to separate the women about 30 seconds after they started to fight.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

VIDEO:

It went down on this spirit flight from Vegas to Atlanta this morning. #LvScoop pic.twitter.com/air37b27Om — Las Vegas Scoop (@lasvegasscoop1) July 23, 2021

Several brawls have broken out at airports/on airplanes in the last year.

