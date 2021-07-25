http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/B4oYLl0MCyA/

He sings now to try to save his life.

Phil Valentine, 62, an outspoken vaccine skeptic and radio host at WTN-FM in Nashville, remained in critical condition Sunday after almost two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

He’s has had remdesivir injections, and he has been “proned” (flipped on his stomach so the fluid can’t settle in one spot in his lungs). Doctors suggested another last-ditch effort.

“They told him to sing,” his brother Mark Valentine said. “He was singing in the critical care unit at the top of his lungs.”

He sang “My Way,” the song Frank Sinatra made famous and includes the lines, “And now, the end is near …” and “Regrets, I’ve had a few …”

Singing, they said, may help his lungs clear.

So far, it has not. He has not shown improvement or any decline for the last few days, his brother said.

Phil Valentine is getting oxygen treatments, but he has not been placed on a ventilator.

“He is positive, and he is scared,” Mark Valentine said. “He knows he is very, very sick.”

On June 24, about three weeks before he was hospitalized, he wrote this on Facebook: “Common sense told us that if you weren’t at risk for COVID you shouldn’t get the vaccine.”

If he ever gets a chance to do his radio show again, his message will be different, his brother said.

“When he gets the opportunity to tell the world, his message will be, get the vaccine, period,” Mark Valentine said.

When his brother got sick, Mark Valentine dropped his own skepticism and was vaccinated.

“I immediately got it,” Mark Valentine said. “There was a shift for me.”

Their older brother Steve, however, has not been vaccinated.

“He’s in the decision-making process,” Mark Valentine said.

Until two weeks ago, Phil Valentine was “healthy as a horse,” and “a very health-conscious guy,” his brother said. “Now he regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine. Look at the dadgum data.”

Susan Valentine, Phil’s wife, has been by his side at the hospital for 14-hour shifts in full protective gear.

“She is watching her husband fight for his life,” Mark Valentine said. “She is an unbelievable lady, an incredible example of fortitude and love.”

The Valentine family is still on edge.

“We have not breathed a sigh of relief,” Mark Valentine said. “He has not turned the corner.”

Phil Valentine is alert and he’s getting reports from his wife about all the well-wishes and prayer being posted on social media.

“It touches his heart when he hears about the outpouring of support,” his brother said.

Phil and Susan Valentine have three sons – Carr, 28, Campbell, 26, and Douglas, 22, Mark Valentine said.

Mark Valentine said he wishes the vaccine process wouldn’t have been politicized.

“If Trump would have been elected, the Biden people wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine,” he said. “The information has been all over the place.”

The Valentine family is from Nashville, North Carolina – or “the original Nashville,” Mark Valentine said. “We’ve got everything Nashville does but the music.”

