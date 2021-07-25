https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-usa-men-lose-to-france-in-olympic-opener/
Team USA loses to France 83-76
Team USA loses to France 83-76 in its first game of group play 😳
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier: 28 PTS
🇺🇸 Jrue Holiday: 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/t0QGjo4x38
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021
Complete chokefest pic.twitter.com/hAqaCl59ic
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 25, 2021
Evan Fournier go-ahead 3 after the Yabu hustle pic.twitter.com/G8SLeF0XBg
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 25, 2021