At least seven people were killed this past weekend in Utah when a massive dust storm created a 20-vehicle highway crash.

“No one could see, so people started stopping, and then you just get a chain reaction. Nobody could see, and then all of a sudden, you’re slamming into a car. It’s just a horrific situation,” said state trooper Andrew Battenfield, according to The New York Times

Official said strong winds created the dust storm, making visibility extremely difficult for drivers on Interstate 15 where the accident occurred.

