Keychains are making a difference thanks to a little girl in Urbandale, Iowa, who crafts them to help prevent tragedy.

Nine-year-old Kavri Tennal’s keychains are being used to raise money to help aid in suicide prevention, KCCI reported Thursday.

She began making them five months ago after she lost her father to suicide.

“My dad died from suicide, and I just wanted other people to not have that happen to them,” Kavri previously explained.

“She’s amazing. She really is,” her mom, Miklannet Tennal, noted in February. “Um, she works harder than any other 8-year-old on keychains. So, I’m really proud of her.”

Kavri also includes a handwritten note with every order that reads, “You matter, and you are loved.”

She is now ready to donate the funds raised from her sales, which is over $3,800, to National Suicide Prevention.

In a Facebook post on July 16, Miklannet said, “This 8/9 year old made 731 keychains. That number blows me away. If each keychain was an average of 50 beads, and a lot were more than that, that is over 36,000 beads she placed individually.”

“She raised $3,848.74 and mailed keychains to 14 different states. It wasn’t easy. She worked really hard and never gave up. I am incredibly proud of her,” she continued: Kavri is ready to make her donation to National Suicide Prevention in honor of her daddy. This 8/9 year old made 731… Posted by Miklannet Tennal on Friday, July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Kavri offered some advice to people who are working toward their own goals.

“Work as hard as you can, and in the end it’ll turn out really good, maybe even better than you expected,” she stated.

Facebook users praised the little girl for her efforts and also applauded her mother.

“She’s an amazing young lady!! You are an amazing mom! You should be proud!!” one person wrote.

“Kavri- you have proven to the world that you’re in it to make a difference! You already have! I’m so excited to see what’s next on your plate! The world’s gonna know your name! Dream big!” another said.

