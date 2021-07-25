https://noqreport.com/2021/07/25/viral-video-of-a-racist-police-officer-planting-evidence-gets-blown-up/

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus Yesterday, social media sites exploded over a viral video that purported to show a white police officer “planting evidence” in a black driver’s car. This led to an intense mob atmosphere that targeted the officer in question. He was eventually doxxed as has become the trend in these situations. The obvious point meant to be gleaned from the video was that the officer is a racist and police are unfairly abusing black people.

Here’s the original clip. Cop caught in 4K planting evidence pic.twitter.com/JquHZHS8DW — Ivan Ooze (@sivrajxx) July 24, 2021 Most people that read my articles know I’m not a “back the blue” absolutist. I respect what the police do and believe that the vast majority of officers are honest actors. Yet, I’m also acutely aware that any entity under the control of the state can be abusive. There have been numerous examples over the last year where police were clearly in the wrong regarding enforcement decisions. Even outside of the United States, we saw Australian police abuse people yesterday for refusing to remain locked in their houses over COVID. At the end of the day, police typically follow orders, and those orders are not always […]