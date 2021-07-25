https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/564705-want-to-evaluate-donald-trumps-judgment-listen-to-donald-trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” Donald Trump claims, “and I think I have a really good temperament … I certainly have a great relationship with people — I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his cabinet and administration.

As president, Trump selected people to serve in the most important positions in the United States government. Anyone interested in assessing his judgment should pay attention to his reasons for choosing them and his subsequent assessments of their performance in office.

When Trump appointed Army Gen. Mark MilleyMark MilleyBiden authorizes up to 0M for Afghan refugees US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces Overnight Defense: Pentagon chief defends Milley after Trump book criticism | Addresses critical race theory | Top general says Taliban has ‘strategic momentum’ in war MORE Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019, Trump said he had “absolute confidence he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career.” In January 2020, after Milley apologized for allowing the military to be involved in removing protesters at a Washington D.C. rally, the president declared he should “resign and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our military from the Leftist radicals who hate our Country and our Flag.” In July 2020, Trump explained that he gave Milley the job because “Secretary of Defense James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump says Gen. Milley ‘last person’ he’d want to start a coup with Overnight Defense: Former Defense Secretary Rumsfeld dies at 88 | Trump calls on Milley to resign | House subpanel advances Pentagon spending bill Biden’s is not a leaky ship of state — not yet MORE [whom he also had appointed] could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him,” and President Obama “didn’t like him and actually fired Milley. I often act counter to people’s advice who I don’t respect.”

President Trump Donald TrumpTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Arkansas governor says it’s ‘disappointing’ vaccinations have become ‘political’ Watch live: Trump attends rally in Phoenix MORE declared in July 2018: “I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court justice.” Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughKavanaugh conspiracy? Demands to reopen investigation ignore both facts and the law On The Money: Yellen to Congress: Raise the debt ceiling or risk ‘irreparable harm’ | Frustration builds as infrastructure talks drag Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers blast FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation as ‘sham’ MORE, his nominee, had “one of the finest and sharpest legal minds in our time,” Trump said. After Kavanaugh failed to vote to axe the Affordable Care Act or affirm Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election, Trump fumed that Kavanaugh “doesn’t have the courage you need to be a great justice.” Trump implied that “his” justices should put loyalty to him ahead of their oath to uphold the Constitution: “Where would he be without me?” Trump asked of Kavanaugh. “I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced.”

In December 2018, President Trump praised William Barr, his choice as Attorney General, as “one of the most respected jurists in the country … a terrific man, a terrific person, a brilliant man.” In February 2020, Trump defended the then embattled Barr as a “very straight shooter,” a person of “incredible integrity,” whose “commitment to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American people has proven this trust to be well-placed.” But when Barr announced that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Trump reportedly exploded: “How the f- – – could you do this to me?” Trump has now concluded that Barr is a “RINO [Republican In Name Only],” a “hypocrite” who “went out in a whimper,” a “disappointment in every sense of the word.”

Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePoll: 73 percent of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary Bipartisan congressional commission urges IOC to postpone, relocate Beijing Games Noem to travel to South Carolina for early voting event MORE, “man of honor, character, and integrity … a man I truly believe will be outstanding for our country,” was Trump’s first choice for vice president, Trump told Americans in 2016. When Pence began to maintain that the Constitution required him to certify the results presented by the Electoral College in 2020, Trump reportedly concluded he was “a stiff and a square,” a person “who could be rolled.”

“Do you want to be a patriot or a p—-?” he reportedly asked the vice president.

Any doubts about whether Trump’s self-acknowledged lapses of judgment constitute a pattern?

Just 11 days after Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciPolitical editor Steve Scully leaving C-SPAN Influential Republicans detail call to reform party, threaten to form new one Anthony Scaramucci joining CNBC as a contributor MORE (“a person I have great respect for”) as White House Director of Communications in 2017, he fired him. “I barely knew him until his 11 days of incompetence,” Trump subsequently explained. A “highly unstable nut job,” Scaramucci (Trump said) “made a fool of himself, abused staff, got fired.”

Trump maintained that the directors of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the CIA he appointed were “extremely passive and naïve” and “should go back to school.”

Trump initially deemed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonHouse passes legislation to elevate cybersecurity at the State Department Biden’s is not a leaky ship of state — not yet With salami-slicing and swarming tactics, China’s aggression continues MORE “brilliant, one of the truly great business leaders of the world,” but later called him “dumb as a rock … I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell.”

Gen. John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, “a true star of my Administration … respected by everybody,” Trump later claimed was “over his head” as chief of staff.

“A world class legal mind and considered a truly great attorney general,” Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDemocrat stalls Biden’s border nominee Garland strikes down Trump-era immigration court rule, empowering judges to pause cases Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden efforts on reporter records MORE became — in Trump’s subsequent judgement — mentally unqualified to hold the office.

The initially “great John Bolton John BoltonBolton: Trump lacked enough ‘advance thinking’ for a coup Trump said he hoped COVID-19 ‘takes out’ Bolton: book US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book MORE,” director of the NSC, eventually was deemed “incompetent,” a “wacko … never had a clue, was ostracized and happily dumped.”

Gen. James Mattis, “a brilliant, wonderful man … the real deal,” turned — in Trump’s mind —into “the world’s most overrated general” after he served as Secretary of Defense. “What’s he done for me?” Trump asked.

This short list does not include Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden launches blitz for jobs plan with ‘thank you, Georgia’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court sets in motion EPA ban on pesticide linked to developmental issues | Trump Interior Secretary Zinke files to run for Congress, again | Senate passes bipartisan B water infrastructure bill Trump Interior Secretary Zinke files to run for Congress, again MORE, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittSaluting FOIA on its birthday Watchdog found EPA employees kept on payroll by Trump appointees after they were fired: report Oklahoma AG resigns following news of divorce, alleged affair MORE, or Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceFormer Georgia ethics official to challenge McBath A proposal to tackle congressional inside trading: Invest in the US Biden health nominee faces first Senate test MORE — all of whom resigned amidst allegations of ethics violations.

Does Donald Trump have really good judgment? Did he appoint the very best people?

Donald Trump has already provided very persuasive answers.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century.”

