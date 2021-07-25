http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T1-iJNyX4J4/

A robot took the floor during halftime of the USA-France game and did the work that Team USA could not do for itself; it made shots.

The robot assumed the shooting position at the foul line and, with terrifying accuracy, began raining down shots. Then, as if that weren’t impressive enough, the robot backed up past the three-point line and remained just as deadly accurate.

I mean, it took a while, but eventually, the robot made the shot.

A basketball robot. For your pleasure. pic.twitter.com/5LZF2vpwNg — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 25, 2021

Of course, there had to be a half-court shot.

Unlike Team USA, the robot was unconcerned with social justice messaging and did its job. America’s most highly-paid social justice warriors, however, did not. The U.S. men’s team suffered an 83-76 defeat at the hands of the French. The loss snapped a 25-game win streak for the U.S. squad that stretched all the way back to 2004.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

