As you can see in this photo posted by Rep. Charlie Crist at a campaign event today, many of the people in the crowd are still worried about COVID-19 and are masked up indoors:

THANK YOU to the Deerfield Beach Democrats for hosting me at your BBQ this afternoon! They are ready to build a Florida for all and ensure we take back the Governor’s mansion in 2022. Join us! pic.twitter.com/sMUpJdZYs4 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) July 25, 2021

But can someone please explain to us what’s the point of these Dems wearing masks indoors and then pulling them down to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Florida gubernatorial hopeful, an activity we know helps spread the virus in a setting such as this?

And as a special bonus, Crist has an aide pull his mask down at the end to blow out the candles:

At Century Village, members of the Deerfield Beach Democratic Club sing Happy Birthday and present a cake to ⁦@CharlieCrist⁩, who turned 65 a day earlier. pic.twitter.com/eQlvWRWQIA — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) July 25, 2021

It’s all theater and they don’t care.

