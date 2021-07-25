https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/watch-super-serious-florida-dems-worried-about-covid-19-take-off-their-masks-to-sing-to-charlie-crist/

As you can see in this photo posted by Rep. Charlie Crist at a campaign event today, many of the people in the crowd are still worried about COVID-19 and are masked up indoors:

But can someone please explain to us what’s the point of these Dems wearing masks indoors and then pulling them down to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Florida gubernatorial hopeful, an activity we know helps spread the virus in a setting such as this?

And as a special bonus, Crist has an aide pull his mask down at the end to blow out the candles:

It’s all theater and they don’t care.

