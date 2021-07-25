https://noqreport.com/2021/07/25/youth-group-dad-says-his-son-is-too-afraid-of-racism-to-throw-a-baseball-in-the-yard/

(WokePreacherTV) During the youth group of a Las Vegas megachurch, a father reveals that his preteen son (on the same stage with him) has been so dramatically affected by mass media, he is too afraid to play baseball in the backyard, because he believes accidentally throwing it in a neighbor’s yard could endanger him. To protect the minor’s identity, I have obscured his image and removed the audio when his father says his name. I will not link to the source video to keep this identifying information private.

—TRANSCRIPT FATHER: I’m not raising him to be fearful. And I know that that for [redacted], he has seen a lot. This generation has so much, you know, so many different ways to see all the racism, in comparison to what I saw when I was growing up.

And I know that that fear has really played a part on my son . And I don’t want to raise him in a place, I teach them, I tell them all the time, like, don’t be scared. And my thing is , my fear is, the fear that this is generating for my son, and that’s something that I don’t want , […]