Senator John Kennedy ripped the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border Monday after learning the White House is paying $2 billion to STOP wall construction; calling the move “a crime against nature and intelligence.”

“I read the article about President Biden, Biden’s decision to pay the contractors $2 billion not to build the wall, not to finish the wall, and here’s my conclusion about that,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.”

“What do you call a genius in President Biden’s Homeland Security Department? A visitor,” Kennedy quipped.

“What he’s doing is a crime against nature and intelligence,” he added.

“Border walls work and we’ve had a border wall for 30 years in America,” Kennedy said. “Every president since then has supported it including President [Barack] Obama and President [Bill] Clinton, except President Biden. I think the conclusion is almost inescapable, folks, that President Biden believes in open borders.”

Sen. John Kennedy Rips Biden After News Of $2 Billion Halt To Border Wall Construction https://t.co/4q4PQBQ99k — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

Video emerged on social media Thursday apparently showing a group of Central American migrants being escorted across the border by Federal Agents and placed into waiting vehicles operated by Border Patrol.

“NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am,” posted Fox Los Angeles’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

This group of Haitian men just walked through the border gate and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. We have seen hundreds of Haitians arriving here in Del Rio this week. The flow of migrants showing up is almost nonstop every day unless there’s a big storm. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KmHcYccLul — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2021

