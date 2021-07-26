https://www.dailywire.com/news/aaron-rodgers-planning-to-play-for-green-bay-this-season-report

After an offseason of silence from him and his camp — and many cryptic messages — it’s starting to look like Aaron Rodgers will once again be donning a Green Bay Packers jersey for the 2021 season.

“Packers QB Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say,” Ian Rapaport of NFL Network said Monday. “That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is ‘hopeful’ for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

According to ESPN, Rodgers and the Packers were able to come to terms in principle over the weekend that could bring Rodgers to training camp. The deal is not yet done, but the terms are as follows:

* The 2023 year in Rodgers’ contract — the last one in his current deal — would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future. * The Packers would agree to review Rodgers’ situation at the end of this season. * Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now. * Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers’ issues with the team.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

The news comes a day before Rodgers and other Packers veterans are scheduled to report to camp — a day that has been circled on the calendar ever since reports surfaced in the offseason that Rodgers was unhappy with the organization.

On Monday, Mark Murphy — Packers president — said that the team is committed to Rodgers for the upcoming season and beyond, though a timetable for Rodgers’ to report to training camp is not known.

“He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him,” Murphy said. “Obviously, it’s been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let’s not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It’s easy to forget that but he’s a phenomenal talent. We’re happy to have him.”

The Rodgers news comes nearly a week after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers turned down a Green Bay extension in the offseason that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football,” Schefter reported. “Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money.”

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football. Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Rodgers’ discontent with the organization seemingly began when the Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State. Rodgers was reportedly not informed of the decision before the pick was made, leading many to believe that his days in Green Bay were numbered.

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said on SportsCenter in May. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [It’s been] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Rodgers is coming off arguably his best season as a pro, winning his third MVP and throwing for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

