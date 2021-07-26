https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/07/alabama-doctor-who-told-gut-wrenching-fake-vaccine-story-is-the-new-nayirah-al-%E1%B9%A3aba%E1%B8%A5

An Alabama doctor told a gut-wrenching story that, as can be read below, turned out to be totally false. It was pro-vaccine propaganda. The only question is whether or not the doctor was put up to it by the government like Nayirah al-Ṣabaḥ.

For those who do not recall, “Nayirah’s Testimony” was a major factor in George H.W. Bush’s push for war in Iraq. It was false testimony given before the United States Congressional Human Rights Caucus on October 10, 1990 by a 15-year-old girl who provided only her first name, Nayirah. The American people reacted to her testimony just as the Bush administration had hoped. “Stolen incubators, babies left to die on the floor… WAAARRRR!!!”

Here’s the testimony. Get your tissues ready.







The Alabama doctor’s “testimony” about a dying patient wishing they had been vaccinated has all the same characteristics. It was an emotional tale, quite false, and used to drive the government’s intended goals. In this case, it was supposed to scare people into getting vaccinated for Covid-19. Thankfully, this one was exposed before too many people were conned.

Here are the details by Lance D. Johnson from Natural News:

Alabama Doctor’s Heart-Wrenching Story About Young, Dying Covid Patients “Begging to Be Vaccinated” Turns out to Be a Complete Fabrication

A hospital physician from Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama recently penned a heart-wrenching story on social media about young, healthy patients dying from covid, begging her for vaccines. The alleged doctor, Brytney Cobia, says she holds their hand and tells them, “I’m sorry, but it’s too late” – before intubating them into a coma. Her Facebook post has gone viral, and her story has been shared over 686,000 times through a site called Al.com.

Doctor pushes manipulative story to mock unvaccinated people and guilt the public into vaccinating

A closer inspection of the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham tells a much different story. Brytney Cobia completely fabricated her story, and her name doesn’t even appear in the hospital’s directory. In fact, the hospital has not admitted a single pediatric patient for covid-19 since their data was made available, a year ago. And the average number of adult covid-19 patients from week-to-week ranges between 4 and 8 in a hospital with 449 hospital beds and 91 ICU beds. These beds are usually 70 – 90 percent full – not with covid patients, but with patients struggling from other, more serious health issues (many of which are related to the vaccines).

According to Grandview’s most recent data submitted for the week ending on July 9, 2021, the hospital bed capacity is 358.9 of 427.0 beds used (or 84.1% full). The ICU capacity is 83.9 of 91 beds used (or 92.2% full). The current capacity data for adult inpatient beds and ICU beds is about average for this hospital. More importantly, there have only been six hospital admissions for covid-19 during this 7-day period, and all of these admissions are for adult patients who can recover with the right treatment protocol.

Moreover, neither Dr. Cobia nor the hospital has admitted a single healthy pediatric patient, according to publicly available information. The seven-day average for hospitalized covid-19 patients is a mere 7.4, and NONE of these are pediatric patients. Dr. Cobia appears to be lying to manipulate the public into thinking the vaccine is the only way to prevent death. She seems to be pushing out dangerous propaganda to coerce and “guilt” parents into vaccinating their children. A John Hopkins’s study finds that there have been zero covid deaths among healthy children across the nation, so there is zero justification to vaccinate kids.

Even more telling, there were 856 people who went to the hospital suspecting they have covid-19 during the last seven-day reporting cycle. A total of 285 of this cohort tested positive for covid-19, but according to the hospital’s data, only 6 of the people were actually admitted as patients. Some of these patients have even been fully vaccinated.

This indicates that medical professionals like Dr. Cobia have inundated people with so much fear and propaganda, that people feel compelled to seek the ER when they feel unwell. However, most of these people (roughly 66 percent) don’t even have covid and are sent home to get well. Of the remaining 33 percent who test positive for covid-19 out of this cohort, only 2 percent (6 patients out of 285) need medical care. This medical care is needed because these patients are already suffering from underlying medical conditions (and vaccine damage) that make them more susceptible to complications from (any) infection.

According to the hospital’s data, there were NO young healthy covid patients “begging” for a vaccine

For the entire month of June, the number of covid-19 patient admissions was zero for both adults and pediatrics. The number of covid-19 patients in the entire hospital system ranged from 4 to 8, and there are treatments to help these patients recover, despite Dr. Cobia’s admitted inclination to mock these patients and intubate them.

Dr. Cobia fabricated her story to manipulate the public and coerce vaccine compliance. The title of her story is called: ‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Alabama doctor on treating unvaccinated, dying COVID patients. Vaccine advocates have used the story to their advantage on social media, and Facebook has curated the story and maximized its outreach.

Dr. Cobia starts by saying “I’ve made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how?” She blatantly lies: “I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

To complete the sell, she says, “A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same.”

The hospitals’ own data shows that Dr. Cobia is a prideful, manipulative deceiver who lies about patients and fabricates attention-seeking stories to promote her ideology. Even worse, she breaches patients’ privacy and plots to refuse treatment and intubate patients if they aren’t vaccinated.

