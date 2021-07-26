https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/all-nine-members-jan6-select-committee-voted-impeach-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Every member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which many conservatives view as a partisan game to blame Republicans and conservatives, had voted to impeach Trump.

Of the nine members on the select committee, seven are Democrats: Reps. Bennie Thompson, Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Elaine Luria; and two are Republicans: Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. All nine of them voted to impeach Trump in January over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

The two Republican committee members publicly feuded with Trump during his presidency.

“My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution,” Cheney said at the time of Trump’s second impeachment, which resulted in her getting censured by the Wyoming Republican Party. Kinzinger also faced backlash – from his own family – over his vote to impeach Trump.

California Rep. Adam Schiff had served as the lead impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment in 2020 and said at the time that “the task before us is a grave but necessary one.”

Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the select committee chairman, also played an influential role in Trump’s impeachments. Thompson, who had voted to impeach Trump, filed a lawsuit in February against the former President and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani for “incitement of insurrection” over the Jan. 6 riot.

California Rep. Lofgren, who was the only member of Congress to vote on the last three impeachment trials, two for Trump and one for Bill Clinton, had voted no on all articles of impeachment against Clinton and had voted to impeach Trump both times.

